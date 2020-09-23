Sharon Irene Casciola Rollins October 1, 1953 - September 15, 2020 Sharon Rollins, loving mother, sister, and aunt, passed away Sept 15, 2020. Her unexpected death left us in shock. Sharon was born October 1, 1953 in Pueblo, Colorado to Henry and Emma Casciola. The family lived there until she was about 10, then moved to Ogden Utah. Sharon graduated Ogden High School in 1971 and attended Weber State University. Sharon married and had one child Caleb, who was her life and her best friend. Sharon later worked at care centers and assisted living facilities. She met and made some friends during that time. She deeply cared for the residents and had a special bond with them. Sharon truly was a caring and loving person. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cindy Lopez; brother in law, Dennis Bennett; and nephew, Dennis Bennett Jr. She is survived by her son, Caleb Rollins; brother, Jose "Jr " (Becky) Lascano; and sister, Virginia Bennett. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 24th at 6:00 pm at Elevation Church 375 State St., Clearfield, Utah. Services will be live streamed on Facebook @ Elevation Church Utah