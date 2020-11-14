Menu
Sharon Sample
1952 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1952
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Sharon Sample's passing at the age of 68 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton in Canal Fulton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sharon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
