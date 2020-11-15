Menu
Sharon Sinclair
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1957
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Sharon Sinclair's passing at the age of 63 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.

Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St., Paris, Tennessee 38242
Funeral services provided by:
Ridgeway Funeral Home
