Sharon Smeets
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1946
DIED
August 12, 2020
Sharon Smeets's passing at the age of 74 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home in Stratford, CT .

Published by Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Theresa Church
5301 Main Street, Stratford, Connecticut 06611
Funeral services provided by:
Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home
