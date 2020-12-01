Menu
Sharon Stefanko
1965 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1965
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Sharon Stefanko's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville in Graniteville, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville website.

Published by Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church in Aiken
Nov
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church in Aiken
Nov
24
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
202 Richland Ave. W., Aiken, South Carolina 29801
Funeral services provided by:
Napier Funeral Home - Graniteville
GUEST BOOK
