Sharon Thress
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1941
DIED
November 6, 2020
Sharon Thress's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

Published by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
