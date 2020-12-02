Menu
Sharon Troutman
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1956
DIED
November 12, 2020
Sharon Troutman's passing at the age of 64 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home website.

Published by O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home Pascagoula
4811 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home Pascagoula
4811 Telephone Rd, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
December 2, 2020