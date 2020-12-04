Shawn Hada's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home in Lihue, HI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shawn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home website.
Published by Kauai Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.