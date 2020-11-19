Shawn Lukaszewicz's passing at the age of 34 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester in Colchester, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shawn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester website.
Published by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester on Nov. 19, 2020.
