Shawn Lukaszewicz
1986 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1986
DIED
November 9, 2020
Shawn Lukaszewicz's passing at the age of 34 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester in Colchester, CT .

Published by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
St. Peters Episcopal Church
30 Church Street, Hebron, Connecticut 06248
Funeral services provided by:
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
