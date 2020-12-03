Shawn McClellan's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodbury Funeral Home in Woodbury, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shawn in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodbury Funeral Home website.
Published by Woodbury Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
