Shawn Edward Sickles, 48, passed away June 24, 2020. A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 1 to 1:45 pm at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th St, Ogden,UT



Graveside Service will follow at 2 pm at Ogden City Cemetery.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.