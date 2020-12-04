Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sheaffer Stafford
1993 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1993
DIED
November 26, 2020
Sheaffer Stafford's passing at the age of 27 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheaffer in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
Woodland Family Hills Church
3953 Green Mountain Dr, Branson, Missouri 65616
Funeral services provided by:
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.