Sheila Baker's passing at the age of 45 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weston's Mortuary in Jacksonville, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weston's Mortuary website.
Published by Weston's Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
