Sheila Becker's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown in Middletown, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown website.
Published by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown on Dec. 2, 2020.
