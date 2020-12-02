Menu
Sheila Becker
1952 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1952
DIED
November 29, 2020
Sheila Becker's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown in Middletown, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown website.

Published by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th, Middletown, IN 47356
Dec
3
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th, Middletown, IN 47356
Kimberly Gerard
December 1, 2020