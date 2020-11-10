Sheila Clark's passing at the age of 58 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. in Anderson, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 10, 2020.
