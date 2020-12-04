Menu
Sheila Crean-Rheault
1933 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1933
DIED
December 2, 2020
Sheila Crean-Rheault's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service in Westfield, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Firtion-Adams Funeral Service website.

Published by Firtion-Adams Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary’s Church
, Westfield, Massachusetts
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
Dear Pat,
So sorry to hear of Sheila’s passing. She was a generous and gentle person, especially all those years when my Mom was across the hall from her at the Mont.
Peace and prayers to you and your family,
Elaine Y. Olive
Elaine Y. Olive
Friend
December 3, 2020