Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sheila Kellar
1925 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1925
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
The Church Of Jesus Christ
V.F.W.
Sheila Kellar's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.