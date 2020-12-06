Menu
Sheila Morgan
1951 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1951
DIED
November 28, 2020
Sheila Morgan's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton in Dayton, OH .

Published by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel - Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417
Funeral services provided by:
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
