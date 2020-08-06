Age 97, of Dormont, originally from New York City, on July 31, 2020. Beloved sister of the late Mary Tunney and Patrick (Patricia) Tunney; aunt of James (Charlotte), Daniel (Deb), Elizabeth (Oscar) Morejon, Robert, Sheila and the late Frederick and Christopher (Denise); grandaunt of Michael (Ashley), Justin, Sean, Olivia, Sara, Zoe, Kevin and Annie; and great-grandaunt of Charlotte, Morgan, Jacob and Faye. Ms. Tunney was a White House aide during the Eisenhower administration, worked on Project Hope and retired after many years with Time Life. She was an avid reader, loved traveling and volunteered at St. Bernard's in Pittsburgh and Ladies of Charity in New York. She will be greatly missed by her family and many life-long friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends will be welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont (412-531-4000) on Wednesday from 12 noon until the time of her blessing service at 1 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dormont Public Library, 2950 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 (https://dormontlibrary.org/donate
).
Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.