Sheila Vivians
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 28, 1959
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
chicago public schools
Sheila Vivians's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bates Funeral & Cremation Service in Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bates Funeral & Cremation Service website.

Published by Bates Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Acklin Funeral Home
1325 W. 87th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60620
Nov
20
Wake
11:00a.m.
Acklin Funeral Home
1325 W. 87th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60620
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Acklin Funeral Home
1325 W. 87th Street, Chicago, Illinois 60620
Funeral services provided by:
Bates Funeral & Cremation Service
