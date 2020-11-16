Sheila Vivians's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bates Funeral & Cremation Service in Chicago, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bates Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Bates Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 16, 2020.
