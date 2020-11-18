Menu
Sheila Walker
1969 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1969
DIED
November 15, 2020
Sheila Walker's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pine Knot Funeral Home - Pine Knot in Pine Knot, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pine Knot Funeral Home - Pine Knot website.

Published by Pine Knot Funeral Home - Pine Knot on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Pine Knot Funeral Home
140 East Cal Hill Spur, Pine Knot, Kentucky 42635
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Pine Knot Funeral Home
140 East Cal Hill Spur, Pine Knot, Kentucky 42635
Funeral services provided by:
Pine Knot Funeral Home - Pine Knot
GUEST BOOK
