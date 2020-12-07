Menu
Sheila Williamson
1959 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1959
DIED
November 28, 2020
Sheila Williamson's passing at the age of 61 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheila in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Funeral services provided by:
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
19 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
December 7, 2020
One of the sweetest person you'll ever meet. Always smiling. Always willing to help just like her father. Baby girl you will be missed
SANDRA WILBURN
Family
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss Keonna & family praying for yall strength in Jesus Name.. Darlene Belinda Williamson
Darlene Williamson
December 6, 2020
Ms. Shelia
I will miss your smile and you saying my name every time I came into Williamson’s.
It will not be the same walking in there and not seeing you!
Lauren I Peterson
Friend
December 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
caron dalton
Friend
December 6, 2020
Sheila was a wonderful friend, who listened well to her community members that she served with joy and a loving heart. She made sure that those in need got what they needed. Her generosity and care for her community was well known and she will always be remembered in love and spirit. Rest in Heaven for a life of service and giving.
Joan Walker and the Walker Family
Friend
December 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Shelia, we spent so many hours outside in the alley burning trash and just talking in the late 1960's and early 70's, so needless to say when you got a chore and handed that over to Steve, we did the same thing. Our sisters may have already been friends, but those trash barrel burns brought us to a friendship that would last 50 years. I'm gonna miss you.
Mark McIntyre
Friend
December 6, 2020
Sheila and I shared many conversations when I would stop by the fish market when patrolling the area. I would look forward to speaking with her to share laughs and stories. It was always a pleasure to take the time within my shift to check on her when she was working. Sheila will be missed greatly and I pray that God will carry Sheila's family through this difficult time.
Kendall Moore, Sr
Friend
December 6, 2020
My prayers to the Williamson family. Paula Hill
December 6, 2020
Shelia was a very kind and sweet woman who treats everyone the same she was always pleasant with me even when her colts lost a game, Her daughter Keonna and brothers and sisters will be in my heart and in my prays and thought, God Bless The Williamson Family
From Wilmon Alvies aka Twin.
Wilmon R Alvies
December 5, 2020
To Keonna and all of the family of Sheila Williamson, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with you. We pray God’s Peace comforts your hearts and minds during this time of sorrow.
Alfred & Angela Gray
Friend
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
My heart is truly heavy, but grateful to have known such a very loving nice lady.
SANDRA (Tyne) WILBURN
December 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
My heart is truly heavy. Thankful for knowing such a loving kind person for over fifty years. Yes, Clifton has lost one of the good ones
SANDRA WILBURN(Tyne)
Friend
December 5, 2020
"We the Kirk Family are so saddened to hear that Sheila passed away.
From: The Kirk Family
Friend
December 5, 2020
THE BEST SISTA FRIEND A PERSON COULD HAVE I THANK GOD 4
HER AND MY TIMES TOGETHER FOR MANY MANY YEARS!!!
LOVE U SISTA ❤
Necie Bates
Friend
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathi nix
Classmate
December 5, 2020
Keonna and family May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Erika Vance Garrett
December 4, 2020
