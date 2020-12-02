Menu
Shelba Chatham
1944 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
Shelba Chatham's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gateway Funerals & Cremation in Dallas, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gateway Funerals & Cremation
17390 Preston Rd. Suite 310, Dallas, Texas 75252
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gateway Funerals & Cremation
17390 Preston Rd. Suite 310, Dallas, Texas 75252
Funeral services provided by:
Gateway Funerals & Cremation
