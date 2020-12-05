Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shelly Houston
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1960
DIED
March 27, 2020
Shelly Houston's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, March 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shelly in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Funeral service
12:15p.m.
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2150 Broadway, LORAIN, Ohio 44052
Apr
2
Interment
12:30p.m.
Ridge Hill Memorial Park
44805 N. Ridge Rd, Amherst, Ohio 44001
Funeral services provided by:
Walter A. Frey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.