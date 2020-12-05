Shelly Houston's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, March 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shelly in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home website.
Published by Walter A. Frey Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.