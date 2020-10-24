Shelly Krogh Stoker, 60, passed away October 2, 2020 from health complications.



She was born August 11, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ronald Krogh and Joan Ashby Price and was the first of four children. She attended schools in Ogden, Utah, graduating from Bonneville High School as a cheerleader, which she loved, and from Pima College, Tucson, Arizona as a dental hygienist where she earned A+ grades while raising her four children. She loved her work as a hygienist, helping so many people. She was a beautiful model, working for a modeling agency. Throughout her life, everyone commented on her beauty.



Shelly absolutely loved being a mother and grandmother and raised four wonderful boys and had four grandchildren whom she adored and who adored her.



Heavenly Father blessed her with a beautiful spirit, that truly cared about others, that helped others so willingly never thinking of her own needs, that was talented in writing, cake decorating, singing, that was so-so spiritual, and was filled with the love of God. She was a happy humble person who loved life. She was a marvelous cook and always shared what she had, a talent appreciated by all.



Shelly is survived by her four children, Brad (Karlie), Ryan (Nikki), Shawn, and Geoffrey (Johna); four grandchildren, Brock, Karter, Kyler, and Rylee; siblings, Neal, Shonna, and Stacy; mother, Joan and stepfather, Bud; father, Ron and stepmother, Katie. Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Horace and Gloria Ashby and uncles, Ralph and Richard.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. A family luncheon will be held following the services at the Riverdale 5th Ward, 4000 South 1150 West. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



Shelly, my beautiful, loving daughter, we will miss you so much, but will look forward to being with you again.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.