Shelly Tracy
1968 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1968
DIED
November 11, 2020
Shelly Tracy's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC in Wynantskill, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC website.

Published by Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wynantskill Funeral Home
294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, New York 12198
Nov
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Jude the Apostle Church
43 Brookside Avenue, Wynantskill, New York 12198
Funeral services provided by:
Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC
