Shelly Tracy's passing at the age of 52 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC in Wynantskill, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shelly in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC website.
Published by Wynantskill Funeral Home, LLC on Nov. 14, 2020.
