Shena Young-Petersen
1965 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1965
DIED
November 27, 2020
Shena Young-Petersen's passing at the age of 54 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by James H. Hunt Funeral Home in Asbury Park, NJ .

Published by James H. Hunt Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
James Hunt Funeral Home
126 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
Dec
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
James Hunt Funeral Home
126 Ridge Ave, Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712
Funeral services provided by:
James H. Hunt Funeral Home
