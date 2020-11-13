Menu
Sheri Anderson
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1963
DIED
November 6, 2020
Sheri Anderson's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home
2222 Russell Avenue, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
