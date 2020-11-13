Sheri Ann Park Sliger returned peacefully and joyfully to heaven to be with her beloved Pete on November 10, 2020. Although she will be missed by many, we know she is happy. Sheri was born on February 24, 1971 to Terry and Ann Park. She grew up in West Point. Sheri served a mission to Nagoya, Japan and graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. On May 18, 2007 she married the love of her life, Pete A. Sliger in the Salt Lake Temple.
Sheri was preceded in death by her husband Pete. She leaves behind her adoring family; her mother and father Ann and Terry Park, two brothers David & Stacey Park and Duane & Shelly Park, and many nieces and nephews.
Sheri was loved by all who had the pleasure to know her. Her sweet nature, quick laughter, and fun personality was sure to put a smile on your face. Sheri had a zest for life. She loved to go camping, go on road trips in her convertible, and just have fun. She was talented with oil painting, calligraphy, and crafting. Sheri was so loving, caring, and compassionate. She was always so willing to do what she could and share all she had with anyone in need. She went out of her way to see that everyone around her was taken care of.
Sheri was the epitome of the favorite aunt and loved dearly by her nieces and nephews. She loved all children and was a great teacher, mentor, and playmate.
Sheri we love you and will miss you more than words can ever express. We take comfort knowing you are now with Pete and will always be here watching over us. You will forever be in our hearts.
A viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 6:00-8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, UT. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 1:00 PM at the Hooper Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W Hooper, UT. Masks are required.
Extended family and friends are encouraged to stay safe and view the services live at the 'Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park' Facebook page, as well as at the bottom of Sheri's obituary on Myers website, starting at 1:00 p.m.
