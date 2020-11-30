Menu
Sheridan Jones
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1941
DIED
November 21, 2020
Sheridan Jones's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling, IL .

Published by Hendricker Funeral Home from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
2:00p.m.
Live streatmed on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com
I want to say I am sorry for your lose and will pray for your family and friends God bless you all
Johnnie Heather
November 25, 2020