Sherman Noble
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
Sherman Noble's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. in Michigan City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. website.

Published by Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel
418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360
Funeral services provided by:
Ott/ Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc.
