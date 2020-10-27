On October 22, 2020 Sherol Ann Allen Jensen, 72, cherished daughter, sister, mom, grandmother and "granny" to many children and adult children-at-heart passed away suddenly.
Sherol was born February 3, 1948 in Logan, Utah to Helen Theresa Christiansen Reynolds and Joseph Reuben Allen. She grew up in Wellsville and Hooper, Utah, graduating from Roy High School in its 1966 inaugural year.
On February 9, 1967 she married and was sealed to Robert James Jensen in the Salt Lake Temple. Together with Bob, she served and nurtured a family of six children and 21 grandchildren, whom she called her treasures.
Sherol was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved her years as a teacher and administrator in ward and stake Primary callings, as well as serving two missions for the Church's General Primary Presidency.
Many Primary songs and Hymns were written tenderly on her heart, shared together with joyful Christmas carols that sounded in her home whenever the weather grew cold, or snow fell. Her kitchen was filled with the smells of baked goods, homestyle dishes, and harvest canning-much of which were shared with people who needed a treat or meal of uplift. Many of her recipes were known by heart. She could also tell you at any time how many days were left until Christmas.
Sherol always decorated her home's windows and mirrors, like the stickers and emojis that generously adorned every letter, love note, and text that she wrote. She was "Grandma Stickers" to many-and she saved and treasured every card and note she received in return. These many small, human connections are the glitter that sparkled within her heart of service, soft hugs, and bubbly laugh.
Sherol is preceded in death by her beloved parents and sister Marilyn. She is survived by two sisters (Trish and Karen); three brothers (Joe, Reynold and Carl); her children Bryan (Wendy); Jenny; Brent (Maren); Allen (Melissa); Andrew (Rebecca); Juli (Dirk); and her prior spouse of 48 years, Robert.
Because of group limits due to Coronavirus, health concerns for all, and a desire to celebrate the love for her shared by many, funeral services will only be broadcast from her LDS ward building. Friends and family are invited to call on the Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy from 6 to 9 pm on October 29, 2020. Her family says thank you in advance for visitors' patience as social distancing and masking at the viewings are observed.
Interment will be at the Roy Cemetery. In safer times to come, we hope others will be able to visit her there among the flowers and trees, remember her spirit of joy and love, and celebrate her life by finding an opportunity to serve and comfort others.
While simple flowers like purple pansies, Johnny Jump-ups, roses, and carnations brought her much cheer, she was a "mom" to many LDS missionaries. As well, she loved Primary Children's Hospital. Donations to these organizations are warmly encouraged in lieu of flowers.
Condolences to family may also be left here at myers-mortuary.com.
Funeral will be live-streamed at 12 pm on Friday, October 30, and recording posted afterward at www.SherolMemorial.2e08.com.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.