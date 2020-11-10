Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sherri Carson
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 1957
DIED
November 6, 2020
Sherri Carson's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Atlantic Mortuary in Rockledge, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherri in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Atlantic Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Atlantic Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Atlantic Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Eternal rest, grant unto them O Lord,
and let perpetual light shine upon them.
May they rest forever in your calming peace.
And may their souls and the souls of all the faithfuly departed,
through the mercy of God our Father and the Holy Trinity - Rest in Peace.
- Amen.

Remember that death is only the end of the physical body's old journey -
And the beginning of the Soul's ‘ New Journey ‘ !
TODD T. SHEAF
Friend
November 12, 2020