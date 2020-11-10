Sherri Carson's passing at the age of 63 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Atlantic Mortuary in Rockledge, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherri in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Atlantic Mortuary website.
Published by Atlantic Mortuary on Nov. 10, 2020.
