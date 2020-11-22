Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sherri Peres
1967 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1967
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sherri Peres's passing at the age of 53 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherri in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Higgins Hillcrest Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia 30263
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia 30263
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.