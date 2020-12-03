Menu
Sherrie Talaswaima
1970 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1970
DIED
October 26, 2020
Sherrie Talaswaima's passing at the age of 50 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherrie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.

Published by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Viewing
6:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364
Dec
5
Viewing
7:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364
Dec
5
Service
8:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364
Dec
6
Funeral service
3:00a.m.
Quechan Big House
650 Quechan Dr, Winterhaven, California 92283
Funeral services provided by:
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Phillip Davis
December 2, 2020
Brandon and Braydon Maya, Handsome and Henry. Sherri was a part of our little family, she would come over from time to time pick Tutu up whether it be going to the movies, swimming, the park even church. She added a little style to my wardrobe a time or too. Always the picture taker when we used to get together. A fun Lady she will be missed. May Creator hold you all close at this time you don't grieve alone we grieve with you too. Much love
Anty Juanita, Tutu, Korny and Kiana.
Juanita Rodriguez
Family
December 2, 2020
The Lord will welcome our Kwatsan Warrior with open arms Sherrie was instrumental on implementing the Basic Hygiene Class at the New Indian Health Services Facility for ALL members here on the Reservation
Claudette C. White
Friend
December 2, 2020