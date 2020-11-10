Menu
Sherrin Crabtree
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
Sherrin Crabtree's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grand Prairie Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Condolences to the family of Sherrin Crabtree

Gary Moreland
Columbus, OH
Ridgedale High School Class of 1964
Gary K Moreland
Classmate
November 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.... I remember Sharon as a sweet Godly lady at Grand Prairie...you are in my thoughts and prayers!
Pam Spayde(Thiel)
Acquaintance
November 10, 2020
Sherrin and Bill were classmates and we both married our high school sweethearts. After I lost my husband Richard of 56 years in March, I know grief can be so hard and the days difficult,
but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Ruby Rinesmith
Classmate
November 10, 2020
To Bill and family,
So sorry for your loss.
