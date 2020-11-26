Menu
Sherry Bridges
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1959
DIED
November 18, 2020
Sherry Bridges's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home in Laurel, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chapel of Angels Funeral Home website.

Published by Chapel of Angels Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
12:15p.m. - 1:15p.m.
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
823 Martin Luther King Avenue, Laurel, Mississippi 39440
Nov
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
3209 County Road 8, Heidelberg, Mississippi 39439
Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Chapel of Angels Funeral Home
November 26, 2020