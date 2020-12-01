Sherry Burch's passing at the age of 67 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.
Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
