Sherry Cook
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 7, 1938
DIED
November 22, 2020
Sherry Cook's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos in Dos Palos, CA .

Published by Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Dos Palos District Cemetery
1800 Elgin Ave., Dos Palos, California 93620
Funeral services provided by:
Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos
Sherry is was such a blessing to know and love you as a dear friend. I have such fond memories our our years in Firebaugh and being able to sing with you and Fanny.
Gwen Benton
Friend
November 29, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020