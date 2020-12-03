Menu
Sherry Cope
1960 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1960
DIED
December 1, 2020
Sherry Cope's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville in Sneedville, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville website.

Published by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
McNeil Funeral Home
124 Church St. P.O. Box 127, Sneedville, Tennessee 37869
Dec
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
McNeil Funeral Home
124 Church St. P.O. Box 127, Sneedville, Tennessee 37869
Funeral services provided by:
McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville
