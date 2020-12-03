Sherry Cope's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville in Sneedville, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sherry in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville website.
Published by McNeil Funeral Home - Sneedville on Dec. 3, 2020.
