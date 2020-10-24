Sheryl Brailsford Rogers, 69, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home. Sheryl was born March 28, 1951 in Brigham City, Utah a daughter of Percy Brailsford and Thelma Hess Brailsford. She was a lifelong resident of Box Elder County. Sheryl attended Brigham City Schools and graduated from Box Elder High. Sheryl married Burke Rogers and together they blended families. She worked at the Bear River Middle School as a lunch cook, and at Eagle Mountain Golf Course as a cook. Sheryl enjoyed golfing, loved her dogs Missy and Daisy, and working in the yard. She was loving and caring, with a real spit-fire personality, had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh, but most of all she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving are their children: Kory Anderson; Nicole (Cody) Nicholas; Shawn (Kellie) Rogers; Jeffrey (Erin) Rogers; Boyd (Carissa) Rogers; Lori (Craig) Hawes; Brooke (Jodie) Rogers; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, loving niece Michelle (Mike) Viselli, and siblings: Ron Brailsford, Kent Brailsford and Kayleen (Greg) Kozak. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Burke, and siblings: Dee Ray Brailsford, Lynn Brailsford and JaNeal Rogers. Funeral services will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.