Sheryl Wright's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sheryl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Meacham Funeral Service website.
Published by Meacham Funeral Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
