Sheryl Wright
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1947
DIED
November 19, 2020
Sheryl Wright's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Meacham Funeral Service in Albany, IN .

Published by Meacham Funeral Service on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St PO Box 275, Albany, IN 47320
Nov
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Black Cemetery
, Albany, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Meacham Funeral Service
I first knew Sherry when she was 2 1/2 years old. I was engaged to her Uncle Neal. Many wonderful memories over the years with our families. She was always a big part of them. Sorry I cannot be with the rest of the family at this time, but my thoughts and prayers are.
God Bless, Aunt Marge
Marge Saffer
Family
November 23, 2020
A special family that had a lot of friends.r
Robert E Smith
Friend
November 22, 2020
Mike and girls, so sorry to hear about Sherrys passing. She was such a beautiful person. May you always keep the wonderful memories of her with you until you all meet again. Take care of yourselves.
Carol (Turner)Younts
Friend
November 22, 2020
Sherry always had a smile and that special twinkle in her when she greeted us..She had that special talent to decorate the resale shop. Always a kind word and so helpful..She will be missed by so many!
Phyllis and Joe Brown
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020