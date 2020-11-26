Menu
Shicole Cummings
1977 - 2020
BORN
November 26, 1977
DIED
November 23, 2020
Shicole Cummings's passing at the age of 42 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE in Milledgeville, GA .

Published by Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Una Memorial Park
Ga Highway 22, Milledgeville, Georgia 31061
Funeral services provided by:
Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE
