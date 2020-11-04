Shirl Arnold Shepherd passed away on Friday October 30th with his wife of 55 years by his side. Shirl was born on February 19, 1936 in Murray Utah to Myrtle and William Shepherd and was the youngest of six children. After his Dad passed away when Shirl was 5 years old he was fortunate to be raised by his stepfather Gunnard Anderson and enjoyed his relationships with his 5 step brothers and sisters.



Shirl graduated from Murray High School in the class of 1954 and remained very close to his graduating class throughtout his entire life. He later received a Bachelors in Accounting from the University of Utah. He spent the majority of his "20's" on the ski slopes and golf course. He married Dona Shepherd in 1965 and lived in Fruit Heights for most of his adult life. Shirl worked his entire life including 25 years at Mountain Bell after brief stints working in New York City and Denver. He cherished the relationships he forged with work colleagues. Most recently he was very grateful for the friendships made and support extended to him from the staff at Home Depot.



Shirl was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed 11 years of volunteering as an ordinance worker in the Bountiful temple and also served as Ward finance clerk for 25 years. In his later years you could count on finding Shirl at a golf course, Ute football or basketball game, his grandkids school and sporting events or helping coach the West High golf team.



Shirl was preceded in death by his mother (Myrtle), father (William), stepfather (Gunnard), 3 sisters (Luana, Beverly, Janice) and his brother (Kenneth) along with his 5 half brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife (Dona), sister (Joyce), son (Brad), his sons and daughters-in-law (Scott and Marie & Jason and Melissa). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren whom he deeply loved and who loved him equally as much. (Jonathan, Nicholas, William, Chase, Berkeley, Garrett & Anthony).



The family expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all of the amazing staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute who miraculousy extended his life for 13 years. That time afforded Shirl to develop lasting relationships with all of his grandchildern. The family is also thankful for the superb care he received by the University of Utah MICU staff during his final week.



A viewing will be held on Thursday November 5th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, UT. Funeral services will be held on Friday November 6th at 11AM preceded by a viewing from 9:30AM to 10:30AM, at the Fruit Heights 6th ward chapel located at 77 S. Orchard Dr., Fruit Heights, UT 84037. Masks are required at all services. Funeral services will also be streamed on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page. Interment will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute or one of your favorite charities.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.