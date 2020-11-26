Menu
Shirlee Harvey
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1940
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
VFW
Shirlee Harvey's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, OH .

Published by Foos and Foos Funeral Service on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Foos & Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Nov
25
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Foos & Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Sorry to hear of Shirlee's passing. Barb Reilly
Barb Reilly
Friend
November 25, 2020