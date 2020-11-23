Shirley M. Acosta, 89, of Level Green, passed away on November 20, 2020 at UPMC East in Monroeville, PA. She was born on August 4, 1931 in Pitcairn, PA to the late Walter and Emma (Buck) Miller.



Shirley met Daniel while working at Mellon Bank in East Pittsburgh as a bank teller. When they were ready to start a family, they moved to Level Green, PA and became long-time residents. Shirley was housewife and mother to their 4 children, volunteered as a 4-H Leader for Flour Bag Fort 4-H Horse Club in Westmoreland County for over 30 years. She was a bus driver for Gongaware Bus Lines in North Huntingdon and drove for Penn-Trafford School District. Shirley loved to go camping. She and her family were long time members of the Lively Loafers and Gateway Campers. She loved to travel.



Shirley was also involved as a member of the Rough Riders Saddle Club. Members and family would call her Galloping Grandma as she would ride with the best of them on easy or hard trails and never gave up. Shirley's passion was her children, dogs, and horses. Shirley was also an active member in the Level Green Presbyterian Church.



Shirley is survived by her children, Rebecca Acosta-Shaeffer, Judith Acosta, John Acosta, and Sarah (Rex) Shaffer; grandchildren, Shawnee (Matthew) Behe, Erin (Nick) DeMase, and Daniel and Cody Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Austin Behe, and Aubrey, Nora, and Parker DeMase. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Daniel A. Acosta.



Services for Shirley will be held at a later date. We will update her service information as soon as details become available.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County 4-H Horse Program, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Donohoe Center, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.