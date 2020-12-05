Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Acree
1946 - 2020
BORN
December 9, 1946
DIED
October 30, 2020
ABOUT
Latter Day Saints
Special Olympics
Shirley Acree's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary in Napa, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
411 Coombsville Road, Napa, California 94559
Funeral services provided by:
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.