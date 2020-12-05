Shirley Acree's passing at the age of 73 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary in Napa, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary website.
Published by Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
