Shirley Wiberg Watkins Ballantyne passed away September 23, 2020. She was born December 13, 1942 in Murray, Utah to Samuel Jennings Boles Watkins and Harriet Emelia Daines. She married Brent Ballantyne February 19, 1971 in Sunset, Utah, they were later sealed in the Bountiful Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shirley served in many callings.



She retired from HAFB.



Shirley loved her family, the family get-togethers and Sunday dinners, she loved to travel with Brent. She enjoyed bowling, scrap booking, holidays and going to lunch with her ceramic friends. She will forever be our "MOAB".



Shirley is survived by her husband, Brent; children Kimberly (Layne), Sheryl (Tim), Daryl (Monika), Troy, Brenda (Volkie), Jeffery (Cynthia), and two children from Brents previous marriage Lisa (Brian), Alan (Lori); 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with 4 on the way and a brother John (Patty) Watkins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter Alexis and brother-in-law Richard.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 30th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.



In lieu of flowers do a good deed in Shirley's name.



