Shirley Bardo's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.