Shirley Bonner
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1929
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Community College Of Allegheny County
University Of Pittsburgh
Shirley Bonner's passing at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home in Aspinwall, PA .

Published by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
